SSP Vinod Kumar Fortifies Border Security in Jammu
SSP Vinod Kumar reviewed border security along the International Border in Jammu. He announced upcoming strengthening of Border Police Posts. Over 560 new jawans are deployed in border villages to combat infiltration and terrorism. Kumar emphasized upgrading infrastructure and expressed satisfaction with current operational readiness.
SSP Vinod Kumar made a significant visit to areas along the International Border in Jammu district to review the border security grid. During his assessment, he announced plans for further strengthening the Border Police Posts in the coming days.
The police have strategically deployed over 560 newly trained jawans across various border villages in the Jammu region. This move aims to bolster both the anti-infiltration and anti-terrorism grid, reinforcing the third line of defence alongside the BSF and Army.
'The aim is to enhance the border grid and upgrade the existing infrastructure in Jammu's border zones,' stated a police officer. The SSP toured the RS Pura and Arnia sectors, gathering firsthand insights to facilitate comprehensive upgrades. Kumar expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness and urged continuous dedication from the officers and officials.
