Kerala Government Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness with 'Orange Book'

The Kerala government has mandated that all concerned departments align their disaster mitigation efforts with the guidelines outlined in the Orange Book of Disaster Management.

During a high-level meeting on state monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed various departments to rigorously implement these measures.

The Orange Book, developed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, includes standard operating procedures and specific actions for natural disaster scenarios. Among other directives, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of district-level reviews, setting up resource centers, and ensuring comprehensive safety and health measures in camps and disaster-prone areas.

Local governments have been instructed to identify suitable buildings for resource centers and necessary rescue equipment. Additional measures include implementing safety warnings at tourist spots, securing school surroundings, and integrating private hospitals into the disaster management framework. Proactive steps to prevent communicable diseases and maintain clean water bodies were also highlighted.

The meeting saw participation from various ministers, including K Rajan, V Sivankutty, R Bindu, A K Saseendran, Chief Secretary Dr. Venu V, Army representatives, and senior officials, underlining the comprehensive and collaborative approach to monsoon preparedness in Kerala.