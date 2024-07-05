Israeli Spy Chief Holds Key Ceasefire Talks in Doha

David Barnea, Israel's spy chief, led a high-level delegation to Doha aiming to advance Gaza ceasefire talks. The delegation engaged with Qatari mediators, indicating significant progress.

Upon his return, Barnea will strategize with the Israeli government to pursue a prospective ceasefire. The acceleration in talks follows a revised proposal from Hamas.

Both Israel and Hamas show renewed commitment to negotiations, potentially paving the way for hostage release and cessation of hostilities in Gaza.