Israeli Spy Chief Holds Key Ceasefire Talks in Doha

David Barnea, the Israeli spy chief, led a delegation to Doha to meet with Qatari mediators regarding Gaza ceasefire talks. The discussions gained traction following a revised proposal by Hamas and signals from Israel to resume previously stalled negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:42 IST
David Barnea, Israel's spy chief, led a high-level delegation to Doha aiming to advance Gaza ceasefire talks. The delegation engaged with Qatari mediators, indicating significant progress.

Upon his return, Barnea will strategize with the Israeli government to pursue a prospective ceasefire. The acceleration in talks follows a revised proposal from Hamas.

Both Israel and Hamas show renewed commitment to negotiations, potentially paving the way for hostage release and cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

