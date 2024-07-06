Left Menu

Uttarakhand Grants Historic 33% Reservation to Women in Cooperative Institutions

The Uttarakhand government issued an order reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in cooperative institutions. Announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the decision aims to increase female participation in various cooperative sectors and marks a significant step towards women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:03 IST
Uttarakhand Grants Historic 33% Reservation to Women in Cooperative Institutions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An order granting 33 per cent reservation to women in cooperative institutions was issued by the Uttarakhand government on Saturday. This landmark decision, announced during a recent state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to dismantle the longstanding male monopoly in these institutions.

According to an official release, the order coincided with International Cooperative Day and will ensure female participation in 10 district cooperative banks, 670 multipurpose cooperative societies, and other major cooperative bodies in Uttarakhand. Additionally, women will receive quotas in the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank, State Cooperative Federation, Housing and Construction Cooperative Federation, Regional Co-operative Union, Consumer Cooperative Federation, and Silk Federation.

State Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat hailed the move as a historic decision by the state government, calling it a milestone in the ongoing effort towards women's empowerment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024