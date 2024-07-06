Uttarakhand Grants Historic 33% Reservation to Women in Cooperative Institutions

An order granting 33 per cent reservation to women in cooperative institutions was issued by the Uttarakhand government on Saturday. This landmark decision, announced during a recent state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to dismantle the longstanding male monopoly in these institutions.

According to an official release, the order coincided with International Cooperative Day and will ensure female participation in 10 district cooperative banks, 670 multipurpose cooperative societies, and other major cooperative bodies in Uttarakhand. Additionally, women will receive quotas in the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank, State Cooperative Federation, Housing and Construction Cooperative Federation, Regional Co-operative Union, Consumer Cooperative Federation, and Silk Federation.

State Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat hailed the move as a historic decision by the state government, calling it a milestone in the ongoing effort towards women's empowerment.

