Uttarakhand Grants Historic 33% Reservation to Women in Cooperative Institutions
The Uttarakhand government issued an order reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in cooperative institutions. Announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the decision aims to increase female participation in various cooperative sectors and marks a significant step towards women's empowerment.
- Country:
- India
An order granting 33 per cent reservation to women in cooperative institutions was issued by the Uttarakhand government on Saturday. This landmark decision, announced during a recent state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to dismantle the longstanding male monopoly in these institutions.
According to an official release, the order coincided with International Cooperative Day and will ensure female participation in 10 district cooperative banks, 670 multipurpose cooperative societies, and other major cooperative bodies in Uttarakhand. Additionally, women will receive quotas in the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank, State Cooperative Federation, Housing and Construction Cooperative Federation, Regional Co-operative Union, Consumer Cooperative Federation, and Silk Federation.
State Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat hailed the move as a historic decision by the state government, calling it a milestone in the ongoing effort towards women's empowerment.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Seeks Consensus on Maratha and OBC Quota Demands
GST Council exempts services by way of hostel accommodation outside educational institutions to tune of Rs 20,000/person per month: FM.
Activists End Hunger Strike After Talks on OBC Quota in Maharashtra
OBC Activist Laxman Hake Blasts Maratha Quota Demands as Unconstitutional
Haryana CM Boosts OBC Benefits with New Income Limits and Job Quotas