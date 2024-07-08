Old Rivalry Sparks Deadly Shootout in Punjab Village

In a tragic incident fueled by an old rivalry, four individuals lost their lives and eight others were injured during a violent clash in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The altercation, originating from a long-standing water distribution dispute, occurred between two groups of villagers at Lighanwala Chowk in Sri Hargobindpur, Batala, late Sunday night.

Each faction, comprising a total of 13 people from the village Vithwan, faced fatal consequences as multiple rounds were fired. Balraj Singh, Shamsher Singh, Baljit Singh, and Nirmal Singh were identified among the deceased, as confirmed by Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwini Gotyal. Following the incident, the injured were promptly admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, where their condition is said to be stable.

The skirmish spiraled out of control when the groups, led by Major Singh and Angrej Singh, could not agree over the distribution of water for irrigation. In the ensuing chaos, police recovered 30 live rounds and empty shells from the crime scene. The authorities are actively investigating the matter, with an FIR already lodged and further proceedings underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)