Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Questions Water Sharing Treaties with Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concerns over the renewal of the Farakka water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh and the potential sharing of Teesta River water. Banerjee claims the state was not consulted despite being a major stakeholder. She urges the central government to involve the state in discussions and address related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:26 IST
Mamata Banerjee Questions Water Sharing Treaties with Bangladesh
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concerns over the renewal of the Farakka water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh, highlighting that West Bengal was kept in the dark despite being a major stakeholder.

Banerjee questioned the feasibility of sharing water from the Teesta River, citing its insufficient water flow throughout the year.

She criticized the central government for excluding the state from critical discussions with Bangladesh and highlighted the potential adverse effects on Bengal and Bihar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024