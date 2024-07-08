Mamata Banerjee Questions Water Sharing Treaties with Bangladesh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concerns over the renewal of the Farakka water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh and the potential sharing of Teesta River water. Banerjee claims the state was not consulted despite being a major stakeholder. She urges the central government to involve the state in discussions and address related issues.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concerns over the renewal of the Farakka water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh, highlighting that West Bengal was kept in the dark despite being a major stakeholder.
Banerjee questioned the feasibility of sharing water from the Teesta River, citing its insufficient water flow throughout the year.
She criticized the central government for excluding the state from critical discussions with Bangladesh and highlighted the potential adverse effects on Bengal and Bihar.
