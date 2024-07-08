Mamata Banerjee Questions Water Sharing Treaties with Bangladesh

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concerns over the renewal of the Farakka water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh, highlighting that West Bengal was kept in the dark despite being a major stakeholder.

Banerjee questioned the feasibility of sharing water from the Teesta River, citing its insufficient water flow throughout the year.

She criticized the central government for excluding the state from critical discussions with Bangladesh and highlighted the potential adverse effects on Bengal and Bihar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)