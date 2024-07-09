Left Menu

Japan Aims for Closer NATO Ties amid Russia-North Korea Cooperation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized Japan's need to strengthen ties with NATO due to increasing regional security threats from Russia and North Korea. Ahead of a NATO summit, Kishida also expressed concerns about China's alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine. He called for international cooperation to combat new global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:35 IST
Japan Aims for Closer NATO Ties amid Russia-North Korea Cooperation
Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has underscored the necessity for Japan to enhance its relationship with NATO in response to escalating regional security threats posed by Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea.

In advance of the NATO summit in Washington DC, Kishida voiced his concerns regarding China's supposed facilitation of Russia's extended conflict in Ukraine, without explicitly naming the nation.

He highlighted the inseparability of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, stressing the importance of international collaboration to address new security challenges like cyber-attacks and space conflicts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024