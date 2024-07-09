Japan Aims for Closer NATO Ties amid Russia-North Korea Cooperation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has underscored the necessity for Japan to enhance its relationship with NATO in response to escalating regional security threats posed by Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea.

In advance of the NATO summit in Washington DC, Kishida voiced his concerns regarding China's supposed facilitation of Russia's extended conflict in Ukraine, without explicitly naming the nation.

He highlighted the inseparability of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, stressing the importance of international collaboration to address new security challenges like cyber-attacks and space conflicts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)