Japan Aims for Closer NATO Ties amid Russia-North Korea Cooperation
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized Japan's need to strengthen ties with NATO due to increasing regional security threats from Russia and North Korea. Ahead of a NATO summit, Kishida also expressed concerns about China's alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine. He called for international cooperation to combat new global security challenges.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has underscored the necessity for Japan to enhance its relationship with NATO in response to escalating regional security threats posed by Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea.
In advance of the NATO summit in Washington DC, Kishida voiced his concerns regarding China's supposed facilitation of Russia's extended conflict in Ukraine, without explicitly naming the nation.
He highlighted the inseparability of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, stressing the importance of international collaboration to address new security challenges like cyber-attacks and space conflicts.
