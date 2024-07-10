UN Condemns Russia Over Missile Strike on Ukrainian Children's Hospital

The UN Security Council confronted Russia on Tuesday over a missile strike that destroyed part of Ukraine's largest children's hospital, leading to an emergency meeting chaired by Russia's ambassador.

Despite Russia's denial, France and Ecuador requested the session, where criticism was directed towards Moscow. Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar pleaded with Russia to stop the war. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemning Russia's actions as chilling.

Russia's Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the criticism as verbal gymnastics, maintaining that the hospital was struck by a Ukrainian defense rocket. The attack, part of a larger bombing campaign, killed and injured numerous civilians and damaged significant infrastructure. The UN humanitarian chief termed the attack a war crime and part of a systematic assault on healthcare facilities.

