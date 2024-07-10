UN Condemns Russia Over Missile Strike on Ukrainian Children's Hospital
The UN Security Council confronted Russia over a missile strike on Ukraine's largest children's hospital, accusing Moscow of war crimes. Russia denied responsibility, blaming Ukrainian air defense. Various council members condemned the attack, while some called for Russia to withdraw its troops. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and damaged key infrastructure.
The UN Security Council confronted Russia on Tuesday over a missile strike that destroyed part of Ukraine's largest children's hospital, leading to an emergency meeting chaired by Russia's ambassador.
Despite Russia's denial, France and Ecuador requested the session, where criticism was directed towards Moscow. Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar pleaded with Russia to stop the war. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemning Russia's actions as chilling.
Russia's Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the criticism as verbal gymnastics, maintaining that the hospital was struck by a Ukrainian defense rocket. The attack, part of a larger bombing campaign, killed and injured numerous civilians and damaged significant infrastructure. The UN humanitarian chief termed the attack a war crime and part of a systematic assault on healthcare facilities.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
