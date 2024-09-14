Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets Advocate Singhvi Post-Bail
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Accompanied by AAP leaders and his wife, Kejriwal sought further legal counsel. AAP shared moments from the meeting, highlighting Singhvi's role in defending its leaders.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, visited senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence on Saturday.
Kejriwal was joined by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and his aide Bibhav Kumar.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a photo of the meeting on X, emphasizing Singhvi's crucial legal support in Kejriwal's battle against political conspiracies.
