Couple Arrested for Forcing Minor to Convert to Islam: Police
A couple, Mustafa and Hina, were arrested by police for allegedly coercing a minor girl to convert to Islam at their sewing training center. They have been charged under various legal sections and sent to jail. The victim's family stated that the girl was molested and threatened on video.
- Country:
- India
Police have apprehended a couple, Mustafa and Hina, accused of coercing a minor girl to convert to Islam, officials reported on Saturday.
According to Station House Officer Ram Prasad Sharma, the couple was arrested on Friday and subsequently jailed after a court appearance. They allegedly ran a sewing training center where they targeted and pressured the minor into converting.
A police complaint filed by the victim's family reveals that Mustafa molested the girl, recorded the act, and used the footage to blackmail her into conversion. The authorities have charged the couple under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. They were presented in the POCSO court and remanded in custody.
