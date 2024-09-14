Couple Arrested for Forcing Minor to Convert to Islam: Police

Police have apprehended a couple, Mustafa and Hina, accused of coercing a minor girl to convert to Islam, officials reported on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Ram Prasad Sharma, the couple was arrested on Friday and subsequently jailed after a court appearance. They allegedly ran a sewing training center where they targeted and pressured the minor into converting.

A police complaint filed by the victim's family reveals that Mustafa molested the girl, recorded the act, and used the footage to blackmail her into conversion. The authorities have charged the couple under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. They were presented in the POCSO court and remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)