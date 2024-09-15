Second Suspect Arrested in Chandigarh Grenade Blast Case
The Punjab Police on Sunday announced the apprehension of Vishal Masih, the second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast. Arrested from Delhi, he was allegedly part of a plot orchestrated by US-based gangster Happy Passia. The blast occurred on September 11 in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Further investigations are ongoing.
The Punjab Police announced Sunday that they have apprehended Vishal Masih, the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident.
Vishal Masih, hailing from Raimal village in Gurdaspur's Batala, was captured in Delhi, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The investigation has unveiled that US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, had offered rewards to the suspects who executed the blast but later reneged on his promises.
