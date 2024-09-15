Left Menu

Second Suspect Arrested in Chandigarh Grenade Blast Case

The Punjab Police on Sunday announced the apprehension of Vishal Masih, the second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast. Arrested from Delhi, he was allegedly part of a plot orchestrated by US-based gangster Happy Passia. The blast occurred on September 11 in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:01 IST
Second Suspect Arrested in Chandigarh Grenade Blast Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced Sunday that they have apprehended Vishal Masih, the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident.

Vishal Masih, hailing from Raimal village in Gurdaspur's Batala, was captured in Delhi, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The investigation has unveiled that US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, had offered rewards to the suspects who executed the blast but later reneged on his promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024