Second Suspect Arrested in Chandigarh Grenade Blast Case

The Punjab Police announced Sunday that they have apprehended Vishal Masih, the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident.

Vishal Masih, hailing from Raimal village in Gurdaspur's Batala, was captured in Delhi, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The investigation has unveiled that US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, had offered rewards to the suspects who executed the blast but later reneged on his promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)