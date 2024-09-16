UK-Italy Immigration Talks: Starmer and Meloni Join Forces
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The two leaders, despite differing political stances, aim to curb migrant crossings and bolster support for Ukraine. Starmer seeks to learn from Italy's strict migratory policies while advocating for a humanitarian approach.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set for talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome, addressing a mutual concern over migrant crossings. The meeting follows a weekend tragedy where eight migrants perished off the French coast.
Another central topic will be support for Ukraine, as Starmer aims to mend ties with European neighbors post-Brexit. Although Starmer and Meloni represent different political spectrums, they look to unite on migration control and international governance.
Starmer's visit signals a shift toward international collaboration, as he examines Italy's tough approach to migration, despite criticism from refugee groups. The UK hopes to balance strict enforcement with humanitarian values.
