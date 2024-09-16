Left Menu

UK-Italy Immigration Talks: Starmer and Meloni Join Forces

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The two leaders, despite differing political stances, aim to curb migrant crossings and bolster support for Ukraine. Starmer seeks to learn from Italy's strict migratory policies while advocating for a humanitarian approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:29 IST
UK-Italy Immigration Talks: Starmer and Meloni Join Forces
Starmer
  • Country:
  • Italy

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set for talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome, addressing a mutual concern over migrant crossings. The meeting follows a weekend tragedy where eight migrants perished off the French coast.

Another central topic will be support for Ukraine, as Starmer aims to mend ties with European neighbors post-Brexit. Although Starmer and Meloni represent different political spectrums, they look to unite on migration control and international governance.

Starmer's visit signals a shift toward international collaboration, as he examines Italy's tough approach to migration, despite criticism from refugee groups. The UK hopes to balance strict enforcement with humanitarian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024