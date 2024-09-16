UK-Italy Immigration Talks: Starmer and Meloni Join Forces

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set for talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome, addressing a mutual concern over migrant crossings. The meeting follows a weekend tragedy where eight migrants perished off the French coast.

Another central topic will be support for Ukraine, as Starmer aims to mend ties with European neighbors post-Brexit. Although Starmer and Meloni represent different political spectrums, they look to unite on migration control and international governance.

Starmer's visit signals a shift toward international collaboration, as he examines Italy's tough approach to migration, despite criticism from refugee groups. The UK hopes to balance strict enforcement with humanitarian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)