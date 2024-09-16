Left Menu

Court Convicts Man in 2016 South Delhi Murder Case

A court has convicted Bhan Singh alias Bhanu in a 2016 murder case. Despite not establishing the motive, the prosecution proved the circumstantial evidence pointing to his guilt. Bhanu was accused of murdering Dedu alias Kabadi by hitting him with a spade, and various circumstances confirmed his culpability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:33 IST
Court Convicts Man in 2016 South Delhi Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has convicted Bhan Singh alias Bhanu of murdering Dedu alias Kabadi in 2016, despite not establishing a motive for the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja ruled that the prosecution's case was strong enough with circumstantial evidence proving Bhanu's guilt. The evidence showed Bhanu was last seen drinking with the victim in a south Delhi locality on October 29, 2016, and later fled the scene.

The court cited the deceased's homicidal death caused by blunt force trauma, the postmortem report, and the recovery of the spade weapon with the victim's blood as conclusive elements that led to Bhanu's conviction. The matter is set for further proceedings on September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024