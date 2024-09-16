Court Convicts Man in 2016 South Delhi Murder Case

A court has convicted Bhan Singh alias Bhanu of murdering Dedu alias Kabadi in 2016, despite not establishing a motive for the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja ruled that the prosecution's case was strong enough with circumstantial evidence proving Bhanu's guilt. The evidence showed Bhanu was last seen drinking with the victim in a south Delhi locality on October 29, 2016, and later fled the scene.

The court cited the deceased's homicidal death caused by blunt force trauma, the postmortem report, and the recovery of the spade weapon with the victim's blood as conclusive elements that led to Bhanu's conviction. The matter is set for further proceedings on September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)