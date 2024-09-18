Debate Over Simultaneous Elections: Experts Weigh In

Three former high court chief justices and one former state election commissioner have voiced objections to the 'one nation, one election' proposal during consultations by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, all four former Supreme Court chief justices - Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, and Justice U U Lalit - provided written responses supporting simultaneous elections, according to the report accepted by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The report advocates starting with simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by synchronized local body polls within 100 days.

Among former high court chief justices, nine expressed support for simultaneous elections, citing various benefits, while three raised objections. Former Delhi High Court chief justice Ajit Prakash Shah argued that such elections could undermine democratic expression and foster a lack of political accountability. Former Calcutta High Court chief justice Girish Chandra Gupta and former Madras High Court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee also opposed the idea, highlighting concerns over India's federal structure and regional issues. Despite these objections, the notion received backing from all four former chief election commissioners and most consulted state election commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)