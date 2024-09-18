Left Menu

Debate Over Simultaneous Elections: Experts Weigh In

A high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the idea of 'one nation, one election'. While several former Supreme Court chief justices supported the concept, some former high court chief justices voiced concerns. The final report recommends simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by local body polls within 100 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:36 IST
Debate Over Simultaneous Elections: Experts Weigh In
  • Country:
  • India

Three former high court chief justices and one former state election commissioner have voiced objections to the 'one nation, one election' proposal during consultations by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, all four former Supreme Court chief justices - Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, and Justice U U Lalit - provided written responses supporting simultaneous elections, according to the report accepted by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The report advocates starting with simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by synchronized local body polls within 100 days.

Among former high court chief justices, nine expressed support for simultaneous elections, citing various benefits, while three raised objections. Former Delhi High Court chief justice Ajit Prakash Shah argued that such elections could undermine democratic expression and foster a lack of political accountability. Former Calcutta High Court chief justice Girish Chandra Gupta and former Madras High Court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee also opposed the idea, highlighting concerns over India's federal structure and regional issues. Despite these objections, the notion received backing from all four former chief election commissioners and most consulted state election commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024