MHA Appoints New Members to NDMC Amid Leadership Vacancies
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed three elected and four official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) following the end of the previous members' tenure. However, the NDMC currently lacks a chairman, with no non-official members yet appointed. The council's activities and grievances management were also highlighted.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed three elected members and four official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after the tenure of the previous members concluded on Wednesday.
Despite these appointments, the NDMC is currently without a chairman following the retirement of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar last month. Additionally, four non-official members' positions remain vacant. The council's structure includes various categories of members with five-year terms nominated by the MHA.
The NDMC's operations were underscored by initiatives like 'Suvidha Camps' aimed at addressing residents' grievances. Over 2,392 grievances were resolved last year, with 2,424 reported this year, of which 222 remain pending but are promised to be resolved promptly.
