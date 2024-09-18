Left Menu

MHA Appoints New Members to NDMC Amid Leadership Vacancies

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed three elected and four official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) following the end of the previous members' tenure. However, the NDMC currently lacks a chairman, with no non-official members yet appointed. The council's activities and grievances management were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:25 IST
MHA Appoints New Members to NDMC Amid Leadership Vacancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed three elected members and four official members to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after the tenure of the previous members concluded on Wednesday.

Despite these appointments, the NDMC is currently without a chairman following the retirement of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar last month. Additionally, four non-official members' positions remain vacant. The council's structure includes various categories of members with five-year terms nominated by the MHA.

The NDMC's operations were underscored by initiatives like 'Suvidha Camps' aimed at addressing residents' grievances. Over 2,392 grievances were resolved last year, with 2,424 reported this year, of which 222 remain pending but are promised to be resolved promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024