Chandrababu Naidu Lauds TDP-Led Government's Welfare Efforts
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA government has the full support of the Central government. This backing aids the efficient implementation of welfare schemes and development initiatives. Naidu emphasized the government's dedication to public welfare and development, highlighting more than 100 schemes executed in the first 100 days.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA alliance government has the complete support of the Central government. This backing is crucial for the efficient implementation of welfare schemes and development decisions in the state.
Naidu noted the importance of collaboration between the state government and the Centre in achieving significant results. He highlighted that both governments are dedicated to public welfare and development.
The Chief Minister proudly stated that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has successfully executed over 100 welfare schemes and development programmes within the first 100 days of governance, marking it as a 'good government'. He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP regime, which he described as dictatorial and oppressive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Financial Developments: UK's Regulatory Cuts, French Solar Investment, and More
Severe Urban Development Worsens Flooding Crisis in Gujarat
Govt Backs Women in Horticulture with $300,000 Initiative to Boost Leadership and Career Development
IFAD, Rwanda Launch US$100M Dairy Development Project Phase II to Boost Climate Resilience
IFC and Jamaica Sign MOU to Boost Infrastructure Development with $2 Billion in PPP Projects