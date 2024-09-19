Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Lauds TDP-Led Government's Welfare Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA government has the full support of the Central government. This backing aids the efficient implementation of welfare schemes and development initiatives. Naidu emphasized the government's dedication to public welfare and development, highlighting more than 100 schemes executed in the first 100 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:46 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Lauds TDP-Led Government's Welfare Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA alliance government has the complete support of the Central government. This backing is crucial for the efficient implementation of welfare schemes and development decisions in the state.

Naidu noted the importance of collaboration between the state government and the Centre in achieving significant results. He highlighted that both governments are dedicated to public welfare and development.

The Chief Minister proudly stated that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has successfully executed over 100 welfare schemes and development programmes within the first 100 days of governance, marking it as a 'good government'. He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP regime, which he described as dictatorial and oppressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024