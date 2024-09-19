Chandrababu Naidu Lauds TDP-Led Government's Welfare Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA alliance government has the complete support of the Central government. This backing is crucial for the efficient implementation of welfare schemes and development decisions in the state.

Naidu noted the importance of collaboration between the state government and the Centre in achieving significant results. He highlighted that both governments are dedicated to public welfare and development.

The Chief Minister proudly stated that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has successfully executed over 100 welfare schemes and development programmes within the first 100 days of governance, marking it as a 'good government'. He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP regime, which he described as dictatorial and oppressive.

