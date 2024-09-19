Patna and Nalanda Inundated as Local Dams Breach

Low-lying areas in rural Patna and Nalanda were inundated on Thursday after rising waters from the Falgu and Sakri rivers breached several small dams, officials said.

The two rivers surged following heavy rains in neighboring Jharkhand over the past few days.

Affected regions included Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna and Hilsa block in Nalanda, according to the officials.

'Portions of Baruane Zamindari Dam on the left bank of the Dhanayan river in Pandarak block and Sirpatpur dam were damaged last night due to the discharge of 53,945 cusecs of water from Uderasthan dam, causing a flood-like situation in Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna district,' said a statement from the Water Resources Department.

'Similarly, two small, dilapidated dams in Hilsa block of Nalanda district were damaged, causing a flood-like situation in Jamuar and Dhuri Bigha villages,' the statement added.

No casualties have been reported, and villagers from the affected areas are being relocated to safer places.

Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary assured the Press Trust of India that the situation was under control and immediate repairs were underway.

'Necessary items for immediate repair of the damaged dams, which were not constructed by the Water Resources Department, have already been brought in. Teams of senior WRD officials are on-site for repair and rescue measures,' he said.

Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh stated that due to the breach of small dams, or zamindari dams, constructed by local authorities, water entered certain low-lying areas.

'The situation is completely under control, and officials took swift action. Flood control materials such as sandbags and bamboo have been transported to the site by boats. The repair work is ongoing,' he told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)