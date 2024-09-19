Israeli Citizen Indicted in Iranian Assassination Plot

Israeli security officials announced on Thursday that an Israeli citizen has been indicted for participating in an Iranian assassination plot targeting top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A statement from the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed that the citizen was recruited by Iranian intelligence to conduct terrorist activities on Israeli soil, including planning assassination attacks on Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

The progress of the alleged plot is still uncertain, and it's unknown if the suspect had acquired a weapon or devised a concrete plan. The suspect had made two trips to Iran, with one being in August after the assassination of a top Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Tehran, which was believed to be carried out by Israel. The Shin Bet considers this plot an attempt by Iran to avenge Haniyeh's death.

Reportedly, the Israeli was paid 5,000 Euros but demanded a million dollars before taking any action, a demand the Iranians rejected while indicating further contact. This week, Shin Bet attributed a previous explosion in a Tel Aviv park to a Hezbollah attempt to kill Moshe Yaalon, a former military chief and defense minister. Hezbollah, a group allied with Iran, is suspected in another bomb plot involving an explosive device with a camera, discovered and dismantled by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)