Dalit Teen Beaten by Retired Official over Urination Incident
A retired Income Tax official in Madhya Pradesh thrashed a 17-year-old disabled Dalit boy for allegedly urinating on his car. The boy denied the allegation, stating he urinated in a nearby drain. The official forced the boy to clean the drain with his shirt. The incident, caught on video, led to the official's arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
- India
A retired Income Tax official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for thrashing a 17-year-old disabled Dalit boy. The boy allegedly urinated on the official's car, leading to the altercation.
The boy claims he urinated in a nearby drain, but the official accused him of soiling the vehicle. The confrontation escalated, culminating in the official forcing the boy to clean the drain with his shirt.
Footage of the incident went viral, prompting outrage. The police have detained the official under the SC/ST Act, and a local court has remanded him to custody. The boy's father is seeking stringent action against the perpetrator.
