Ludhiana Administration Adopts Zero Tolerance on Stubble Burning

Ludhiana's administration aims for strict enforcement to prevent stubble burning by initiating zero-tolerance policies, joint police patrolling, and intensive village meetings. Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasized the need for community engagement to curb the practice. Public awareness through announcements and visits to hotspots will also be employed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ludhiana administration on Friday directed officials to adopt zero tolerance to prevent stubble burning and conduct a joint patrolling with the police.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasised strict enforcement of orders to curb stubble burning in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police Khanna Ashwini Gotyal also mandated round-the-clock vigilance in the fields to combat the issue.

Jorwal highlighted the need for intensive meetings with village 'sarpanchs' and organizing foot marches with police officers. Additionally, nodal officers will be deployed to villages to discourage stubble burning effectively.

The administration plans joint patrolling by civil and police officials and public announcements through gurdwaras, temples, and moving vehicles. The DC and police chiefs aim to visit hotspots to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning, urging them to utilize subsidies for crop residue management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

