US doesn’t believe Israeli escalation with Hezbollah will yield de-escalation, State Department official says
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:24 IST
The United States does not think Israeli escalation to force Hezbollah to reduce tensions will yield the desired outcome of de-escalation, a senior State Dept official said on Monday, effectively disagreeing with Israel's strategy.
The conflict is a key focus for Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week, where Washington had concrete ideas to prevent a broader war and would seek an "off ramp" to the tensions, the official told reporters in New York.
