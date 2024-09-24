Bombay High Court Quashes Complaint Against HDFC Bank

The Bombay High Court has invalidated a complaint filed by the trustee of Lilavati Hospital, which accused HDFC Bank of harassment leading to his father's death. The court ruled that the complaint was an effort to dodge financial obligations.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande held that bringing the issue before the state minorities commission was an attempt to shirk responsibilities. The judgement, passed on September 18, annulled the Commission's earlier show cause notice to HDFC Bank and its managing director and CEO.

The bench emphasized that the complaint, filed by Rajesh Mehta of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, was merely an attempt to evade payment of Rs 14 crore to the bank. The court also restrained the commission from proceeding with the complaint, noting that it acted beyond its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)