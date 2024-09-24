Left Menu

Bombay High Court Quashes Complaint Against HDFC Bank

The Bombay High Court quashed a complaint by Lilavati Hospital's trustee, citing it as an attempt to avoid payment of dues. The court ruled that the complaint against HDFC Bank and its CEO was beyond the jurisdiction of the state minorities commission and an attempt to circumvent recovery proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:30 IST
The Bombay High Court has invalidated a complaint filed by the trustee of Lilavati Hospital, which accused HDFC Bank of harassment leading to his father's death. The court ruled that the complaint was an effort to dodge financial obligations.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande held that bringing the issue before the state minorities commission was an attempt to shirk responsibilities. The judgement, passed on September 18, annulled the Commission's earlier show cause notice to HDFC Bank and its managing director and CEO.

The bench emphasized that the complaint, filed by Rajesh Mehta of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, was merely an attempt to evade payment of Rs 14 crore to the bank. The court also restrained the commission from proceeding with the complaint, noting that it acted beyond its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

