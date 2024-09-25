Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone and Missile Attacks

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian air force reported a successful interception of 28 out of 32 drones and four out of eight missiles during an overnight Russian attack.

Four missiles were launched by Russia targeting Ukraine's southern Odesa region. Its regional governor, Oleh Kiper, noted that a missile struck an open area, resulting in a fire that has since been extinguished. Debris from the incident also caused damage to two trucks, though no casualties were reported, Kiper mentioned via the Telegram messaging app.

In the Kyiv region, governor Ruslan Kravchenko disclosed that a drone assault did not impact critical or residential infrastructure. However, an attack in northeastern Kharkiv during the early hours damaged a hangar. Furthermore, a guided bomb attack on Kharkiv on Tuesday resulted in three fatalities and 36 injuries, as reported by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram. While Russia denies targeting civilians, it has caused thousands of deaths over more than two and a half years of full-scale invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)