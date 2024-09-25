Supreme Court Advocates Transparency in Judicial Proceedings

The Supreme Court on Wednesday highlighted the importance of transparency in judicial proceedings. This announcement came as the court concluded suo motu proceedings regarding alleged objectionable comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda during court sessions.

The observations come on the heels of the Karnataka High Court's newly introduced live-streaming guidelines designed to prevent unauthorized dissemination of court session clips on social media.

This guideline was implemented after the judge's comments went viral, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the challenges posed by social media's uncontrolled and anonymous nature, to which Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud responded that increased transparency, rather than suppression, is the solution.

