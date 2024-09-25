Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Transparency in Judicial Proceedings

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of transparency in judicial proceedings, closing suo motu proceedings against Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda's alleged comments. The remarks follow the Karnataka High Court's introduction of strict live-streaming guidelines to prevent unauthorized sharing of clips on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday highlighted the importance of transparency in judicial proceedings. This announcement came as the court concluded suo motu proceedings regarding alleged objectionable comments made by Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda during court sessions.

The observations come on the heels of the Karnataka High Court's newly introduced live-streaming guidelines designed to prevent unauthorized dissemination of court session clips on social media.

This guideline was implemented after the judge's comments went viral, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the challenges posed by social media's uncontrolled and anonymous nature, to which Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud responded that increased transparency, rather than suppression, is the solution.

