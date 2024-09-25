Putin Revises Nuclear Doctrine: Joint Attacks by Nuclear Allies Now Considered Aggression
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine during a Security Council meeting. The revised doctrine states that any non-nuclear attack on Russia, supported by a nuclear power, will be considered a joint attack on Russia. This change comes amid tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday a significant update to Russia's nuclear doctrine, declaring that any attack on Russia by a non-nuclear country, if supported by a nuclear power, will now be considered a joint attack.
Speaking at a Russian Security Council meeting, Putin specified that the revised doctrine states such an aggression would be treated as a unified assault on the Russian Federation. However, he did not clarify if the new doctrine would necessitate a nuclear response to such an attack.
This update, which delves into the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons in greater detail, follows persistent warnings from Putin to the U.S. and NATO that enabling Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weaponry against Russian territory could escalate into a conflict between Russia and NATO.
