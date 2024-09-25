Left Menu

Turkey Calls for Global Action to Halt Israeli Aggression

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to urgently address Israel's actions against Lebanon and Gaza. Turkey has denounced Israel's military offense in Gaza and has called for international intervention. Erdogan’s comments came during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the U.N. General Assembly.

Updated: 25-09-2024 23:56 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to urgently implement a solution to stop Israel's aggression. In his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Erdogan voiced strong support for Lebanon, according to the Turkish presidency.

Turkey, a NATO member, has sternly criticized Israel's aggressive military actions in Gaza following Hamas' attacks on October 7. Furthermore, Turkey has halted trade with Israel and has sought to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court, accusations Israel has called baseless.

Erdogan condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, stating that international action is imperative to stop the ongoing violence. He emphasized that Israel's actions disregard fundamental human rights and urged the international community to act. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also criticized Israel's actions in Lebanon, describing them as attempts to destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

