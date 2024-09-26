Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $8 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine

The United States plans to announce over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine during President Zelenskiy's Washington visit. The aid includes $5.6 billion in weapon stocks and $2.4 billion for buying arms. Further $375 million includes precision-guided bombs. Congress may need to approve additional funds soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to unveil over $8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, according to two U.S. officials. This massive aid package highlights President Joe Biden's administration's push to support Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

On Thursday, the White House plans to inform Congress about a $5.6 billion drawdown from existing U.S. weapon stocks. The package's specifics are currently under negotiation, but the administration is considering a phased delivery approach to maximize the aid's impact before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Additionally, a $2.4 billion aid announcement under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program will provide munitions, drone combat weapons, and support for Ukrainian munitions production. Another $375 million will include a precision-guided glide bomb, patrol boats, and ammunition. These comprehensive measures indicate a continued commitment from Congress, which has supported $175 billion in aid since Russia's invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

