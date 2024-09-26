U.S. Pledges $8 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine

The United States is set to unveil over $8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, according to two U.S. officials. This massive aid package highlights President Joe Biden's administration's push to support Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

On Thursday, the White House plans to inform Congress about a $5.6 billion drawdown from existing U.S. weapon stocks. The package's specifics are currently under negotiation, but the administration is considering a phased delivery approach to maximize the aid's impact before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Additionally, a $2.4 billion aid announcement under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program will provide munitions, drone combat weapons, and support for Ukrainian munitions production. Another $375 million will include a precision-guided glide bomb, patrol boats, and ammunition. These comprehensive measures indicate a continued commitment from Congress, which has supported $175 billion in aid since Russia's invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)