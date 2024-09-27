West Bengal Set to Recruit 12,000 Police Vacancies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that her government would soon address 12,000 vacancies in the state police force. The recruitment process had been stalled for some time, but a necessary notification is expected to be issued on Monday.

"If it had not got stuck, we could have completed the recruitment for these vacancies earlier," Banerjee remarked.

The Chief Minister clarified that new recruits would receive training and be assigned duties concurrently. "They will undergo training as well as perform their duties. In this manner, the training period will be reduced," she explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)