New York Mayor Eric Adams Faces Charges Over Turkish Ties

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals seeking to influence him. The allegations stretch back to 2014, highlighting Adams' longstanding ties with Turkey, including numerous visits, events, and collaborations with Turkish companies and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-09-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 01:14 IST
U.S. prosecutors have charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams with receiving illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals allegedly aiming to sway his decisions. This scheme reportedly extends back to 2014, underscoring Adams' deep-rooted connections with Turkey.

During his tenure as Brooklyn borough president in 2015, Adams signed a collaborative 'sisterhood' agreement with Istanbul's Uskudar district to boost commercial ties. By 2017, Adams had visited Turkey five times and expressed interest in buying a property there.

Adams' engagement continued through numerous Turkish Airlines events and appearances at key Turkish-American community gatherings, establishing a strong rapport with Turkish officials. In 2022, he appointed former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal to his transition team, solidifying these ties further.

