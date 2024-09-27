New York Mayor Eric Adams Faces Charges Over Turkish Ties

U.S. prosecutors have charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams with receiving illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals allegedly aiming to sway his decisions. This scheme reportedly extends back to 2014, underscoring Adams' deep-rooted connections with Turkey.

During his tenure as Brooklyn borough president in 2015, Adams signed a collaborative 'sisterhood' agreement with Istanbul's Uskudar district to boost commercial ties. By 2017, Adams had visited Turkey five times and expressed interest in buying a property there.

Adams' engagement continued through numerous Turkish Airlines events and appearances at key Turkish-American community gatherings, establishing a strong rapport with Turkish officials. In 2022, he appointed former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal to his transition team, solidifying these ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)