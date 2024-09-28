Lebanon's Crisis Deepens After Nasrallah's Death

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned on Saturday that the country is facing an increased threat following an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Addressing an emergency cabinet meeting upon his return from the UN General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized the gravity of the situation. Though he did not mention Nasrallah by name during his speech, his office later announced a decision to observe three days of national mourning.

The Prime Minister's remarks come at a critical time for Lebanon as it navigates through complex regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)