Left Menu

Lebanon's Crisis Deepens After Nasrallah's Death

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned of heightened danger following an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Mikati, who returned from the UN General Assembly, called an emergency meeting and declared three days of national mourning for Nasrallah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:31 IST
Lebanon's Crisis Deepens After Nasrallah's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned on Saturday that the country is facing an increased threat following an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Addressing an emergency cabinet meeting upon his return from the UN General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized the gravity of the situation. Though he did not mention Nasrallah by name during his speech, his office later announced a decision to observe three days of national mourning.

The Prime Minister's remarks come at a critical time for Lebanon as it navigates through complex regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024