Lebanon's Crisis Deepens After Nasrallah's Death
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned of heightened danger following an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Mikati, who returned from the UN General Assembly, called an emergency meeting and declared three days of national mourning for Nasrallah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:31 IST
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned on Saturday that the country is facing an increased threat following an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Addressing an emergency cabinet meeting upon his return from the UN General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized the gravity of the situation. Though he did not mention Nasrallah by name during his speech, his office later announced a decision to observe three days of national mourning.
The Prime Minister's remarks come at a critical time for Lebanon as it navigates through complex regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Taiwan Monitors Security Over Pagers Linked to Hezbollah
Antony Blinken Warns of Escalation in Middle East Amid Hezbollah Blasts
Israel Braces for Potential Showdown with Hezbollah: A New Phase in the Conflict
Hezbollah Reels from Explosive Breach by Israel's Mossad