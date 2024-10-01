Left Menu

Terror Attack in Tel Aviv: Six Dead, Nine Wounded

At least six people were killed and nine injured in a suspected terror attack involving shooting and stabbing in Tel Aviv. The attack occurred on the city's light rail and continued on foot before the attackers were killed by civilians. The incident took place minutes before Iran launched missiles at Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least six people were killed and nine injured in a suspected terror attack involving both shooting and stabbing in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to Israeli police.

The attackers, described as 'terrorists,' initiated their assault on the Tel Aviv light rail before proceeding on foot. They were eventually neutralized by civilians and inspectors wielding personal pistols. The incident unfolded just minutes prior to Iran launching a barrage of missiles at Israel.

Television footage captured the suspects exiting a light rail station and opening fire. Israel's MDA ambulance service reported receiving alerts at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT) regarding individuals injured by gunfire. On-site medics and paramedics administered medical treatment to numerous victims, including some who were found unconscious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

