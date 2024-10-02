Left Menu

Britain Condemns Iran's Missile Launch at Israel, Urges Regional De-escalation

Britain, through the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has condemned Iran's recent missile attack on Israel, urging immediate de-escalation in the region. Starmer's discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah were reported by Sky News. Further conversations with European leaders are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:22 IST
Britain Condemns Iran's Missile Launch at Israel, Urges Regional De-escalation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has issued a strong condemnation of Iran's recent missile attack on Israel, calling for immediate regional de-escalation, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

Sky News reported that Starmer has already engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah.

While Starmer's office did not provide an immediate response to Reuters regarding these consultations, it has indicated that additional dialogues with European leaders are expected to take place this evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

