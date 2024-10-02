Left Menu

Iran's Retaliation: Missile Salvo Hits Israel as Tensions Escalate

Hamas has lauded Iran's missile strikes against Israel, calling them a response to the deaths of key leaders. Israel responded, promising further retaliation. The conflict, which has included multiple rocket attacks and deadly strikes, continues to devastate the Gaza Strip, displacing millions and causing significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:26 IST
Iran's Retaliation: Missile Salvo Hits Israel as Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a brazen display of military might, Hamas on Tuesday commended Iran's missile attacks aimed at Israel, framed as retribution for the deaths of key Hamas and Hezbollah figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

This attack follows Israel's aggressive campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which culminated in the killing of Nasrallah. Iran vowed retaliation and delivered, launching a barrage of ballistic missiles that prompted Israel to promise a 'painful response.'

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the missile launch amid ongoing conflict, although some rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome. Concurrently, Israeli forces in Gaza fired on Palestinian crowds, resulting in casualties. The cycle of violence shows no sign of abating, with over 41,600 deaths reported amid a year-long war that has decimated Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024