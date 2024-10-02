Iran's Retaliation: Missile Salvo Hits Israel as Tensions Escalate

In a brazen display of military might, Hamas on Tuesday commended Iran's missile attacks aimed at Israel, framed as retribution for the deaths of key Hamas and Hezbollah figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

This attack follows Israel's aggressive campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which culminated in the killing of Nasrallah. Iran vowed retaliation and delivered, launching a barrage of ballistic missiles that prompted Israel to promise a 'painful response.'

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the missile launch amid ongoing conflict, although some rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome. Concurrently, Israeli forces in Gaza fired on Palestinian crowds, resulting in casualties. The cycle of violence shows no sign of abating, with over 41,600 deaths reported amid a year-long war that has decimated Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)