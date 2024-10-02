Left Menu

Iran Urges UN Action Amid Missile Retaliation Against Israel

Iran has urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene meaningfully to prevent threats to regional peace and security. This comes after Tehran launched missiles against Israel in retaliation for the killing of leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

In a significant appeal, Iran's foreign ministry has called upon the United Nations Security Council to take 'meaningful action' to stave off threats against regional peace and security. This call to action comes on the heels of Tehran launching a barrage of missiles at Israel.

The missile attack, which occurred on Tuesday, was in direct retaliation for the recent killing of several leaders belonging to armed groups that align with Iran.

With tensions escalating, the international community watches closely to see if the UN Security Council will respond and how the situation may further unfold.

