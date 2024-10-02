Left Menu

Ukraine Investigates Execution of POWs by Russian Troops

Ukraine has launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops on the eastern front line. The video, which surfaced on social media, shows soldiers lined up and fired upon. Kyiv has previously accused Russia of similar war crimes since the invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:46 IST
Ukraine's government announced an investigation on Tuesday into the alleged execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. The incident reportedly occurred on the eastern front line, making it the most significant case of Ukrainian POWs' execution thus far. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated that this indicates a deliberate policy of torture and execution by Russia.

The Kremlin has not responded to these allegations and continues to deny any war crimes in Ukraine. According to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office, a video depicting the alleged killings is being scrutinized. The video, shared across social media platforms, shows grainy drone footage of more than ten individuals being lined up and shot.

The incident is said to have taken place on the Pokrovsk front, a region currently experiencing intensified Russian attacks. Ukrainian prosecutors are also investigating the deaths of at least 73 prisoners as of September. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv has documented over 130,000 war crimes allegedly committed by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

