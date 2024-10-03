Biden Advocates Moderation Amid Rising Israeli-Iran Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden has called for Israel to act "proportionally" in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, asserting that he would not endorse any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Biden's statement came a day after Iran launched more than 180 missiles at Israel, which he deemed "ineffective." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has pledged that Iran would face repercussions for the attack.

Biden revealed that discussions are ongoing with Israeli officials regarding their response. He emphasized that while Israel has the right to retaliate, all G7 nations agree on the need for proportionality. Speculation suggests Israel's response might target Iran's nuclear or oil facilities, which could escalate regional tensions. The U.S. aims to moderate Israel's reaction to prevent a broader conflict.

Biden reaffirmed that he would not support Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and mentioned impending sanctions on Iran. He also highlighted that Israel is coordinating with U.S. officials to finalize their strategy. The Biden administration remains cautious of escalating the conflict, especially during ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

