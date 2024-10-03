Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning
The Supreme Court rebuked the Commission for Air Quality Management for failing to curb stubble burning, noting its lack of action in the National Capital Region. It criticized Punjab and Haryana's minimal compensation efforts and demanded detailed reports from the Centre and CAQM within a week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its failure to effectively tackle stubble burning incidents.
During a session led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, the court noted that the commission had not initiated any prosecutions in the affected areas, including the National Capital Region.
Further, the court reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for only imposing token fines. The Centre and CAQM have been ordered to submit comprehensive affidavits on the matter by next week, with a hearing set for October 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Village in Haryana Awaits Long-Overdue Development
Haryana CM Saini Slams Congress, Confident of BJP Victory in Upcoming Elections
Congress Unveils Seven Key Guarantees Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls
Vinesh Phogat Denounces BJP Ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections
Haryana polls: Congress announces seven guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey.