Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court has criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its failure to effectively tackle stubble burning incidents.

During a session led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, the court noted that the commission had not initiated any prosecutions in the affected areas, including the National Capital Region.

Further, the court reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for only imposing token fines. The Centre and CAQM have been ordered to submit comprehensive affidavits on the matter by next week, with a hearing set for October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)