Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court rebuked the Commission for Air Quality Management for failing to curb stubble burning, noting its lack of action in the National Capital Region. It criticized Punjab and Haryana's minimal compensation efforts and demanded detailed reports from the Centre and CAQM within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:58 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its failure to effectively tackle stubble burning incidents.

During a session led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, the court noted that the commission had not initiated any prosecutions in the affected areas, including the National Capital Region.

Further, the court reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for only imposing token fines. The Centre and CAQM have been ordered to submit comprehensive affidavits on the matter by next week, with a hearing set for October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024