Court Orders Action in Disturbing Ballia Rape Case

Five men have been booked following a court order for the rape of a 40-year-old woman in Ballia district. The incident occurred six months ago, but FIRs have now been filed against the accused. The victim claims that the accused attacked her after assaulting her father-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ballia district are seeking five men following a disturbing case of sexual assault. The incident, which occurred six months ago, came to light after a local court ordered action based on the victim's account.

The accused, Harinder Yadav, Manejar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Shailesh Singh, and Dev Pratap Singh, all from the same village, are yet to be apprehended. The woman claims they assaulted her after harassing her family on the night of March 24.

On September 19, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Kumari instructed police to file an FIR and commence investigations. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and justice for women in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

