Left Menu

Historic Sovereignty Shift: UK's Chagos Islands Handed to Mauritius

India welcomes the UK's historic agreement to hand over the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. This move completes Mauritius's decolonisation. India has consistently supported Mauritius's sovereignty claim and played a crucial role in resolving the longstanding Chagos dispute under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:08 IST
Historic Sovereignty Shift: UK's Chagos Islands Handed to Mauritius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has lauded the United Kingdom's historic decision to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius as part of a groundbreaking agreement.

New Delhi, in its response, emphasized that this significant move marks the completion of Mauritius's decolonization process. 'We welcome the accord between the United Kingdom and Mauritius returning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritian sovereignty,' said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India, a staunch supporter of Mauritius's claim, underscored its role in the resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute, achieved through two years of negotiations in adherence to international law. The resolution is seen as a momentous development that reinforces maritime security and peace in the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024