Historic Sovereignty Shift: UK's Chagos Islands Handed to Mauritius

India has lauded the United Kingdom's historic decision to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius as part of a groundbreaking agreement.

New Delhi, in its response, emphasized that this significant move marks the completion of Mauritius's decolonization process. 'We welcome the accord between the United Kingdom and Mauritius returning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritian sovereignty,' said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India, a staunch supporter of Mauritius's claim, underscored its role in the resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute, achieved through two years of negotiations in adherence to international law. The resolution is seen as a momentous development that reinforces maritime security and peace in the Indian Ocean.

