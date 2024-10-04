Left Menu

Allegations Rock Country Music Star Garth Brooks

Country music icon Garth Brooks faces serious accusations in a new lawsuit, where a hair and makeup artist alleges rape and sexual assault. The claims, which date from 2019, include inappropriate behavior and retaliatory legal measures. The plaintiff seeks a jury trial and damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 06:26 IST
Country music superstar Garth Brooks is embroiled in controversy after a hair and makeup artist filed a lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault. The legal action, initiated in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, accuses Brooks of multiple incidents during her employment from 2017 to 2020, including an alleged 2019 assault in a hotel room.

The accuser, identified as Jane Roe, claims Brooks engaged in inappropriate conduct, such as appearing naked, groping her, and sending explicit texts over the years. A representative for Brooks, known for hits like 'Friends in Low Places,' has yet to comment on these allegations.

The lawsuit follows Brooks' own legal maneuver in Mississippi, in which he sought to discredit the woman's claims and protect his identity. The plaintiff is pursuing a jury trial along with compensatory and punitive damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

