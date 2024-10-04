Horrific Assault in Pune: Police Launch Massive Hunt
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals on the outskirts of Pune. Her male companion was also assaulted. The incident occurred in the Bopdev Ghar area, leading to the formation of ten police teams to hunt the perpetrators.
In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Pune, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three individuals while her companion was assaulted. The heinous crime reportedly took place in the Bopdev Ghar area late Thursday night.
According to the Kondhwa police, the woman and her friend were targeted by unknown assailants in an isolated location. Pune police have taken swift action, deploying ten police teams to track down those responsible for the crime.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in remote areas. As the investigation continues, authorities are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
