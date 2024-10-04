Left Menu

Minister Survives Car Crash En Route to Modi Event

Sanjay Rathod, Maharashtra's state minister, escaped uninjured from a car crash in Yavatmal. His vehicle collided with a pickup van, injuring its driver. Rathod was traveling to oversee arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's visit, where Modi will inaugurate a museum and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:36 IST
Minister Survives Car Crash En Route to Modi Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod was involved in a road accident early Friday in Yavatmal district, though he thankfully escaped without injuries, said an official familiar with the incident.

The accident occurred at Kopra village near Digras around 2 AM when Rathod's vehicle crashed into a pickup van, injuring the driver of the latter. Airbags in the minister's car deployed, preventing any harm to him.

Rathod, the state minister for soil and water conservation and Yavatmal's guardian minister, was returning from Washim district after reviewing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. Modi is set to inaugurate a museum and launch significant agricultural projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024