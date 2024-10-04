Minister Survives Car Crash En Route to Modi Event
Sanjay Rathod, Maharashtra's state minister, escaped uninjured from a car crash in Yavatmal. His vehicle collided with a pickup van, injuring its driver. Rathod was traveling to oversee arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's visit, where Modi will inaugurate a museum and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore.
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod was involved in a road accident early Friday in Yavatmal district, though he thankfully escaped without injuries, said an official familiar with the incident.
The accident occurred at Kopra village near Digras around 2 AM when Rathod's vehicle crashed into a pickup van, injuring the driver of the latter. Airbags in the minister's car deployed, preventing any harm to him.
Rathod, the state minister for soil and water conservation and Yavatmal's guardian minister, was returning from Washim district after reviewing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. Modi is set to inaugurate a museum and launch significant agricultural projects in the region.
