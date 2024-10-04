Left Menu

Supreme Court Unveils Truth Behind Tirupati Laddu Allegations

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu following the Supreme Court's decision to form an independent SIT to investigate the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Reddy alleges Naidu's political misuse of religious sentiments and calls for an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision to form an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize allegations concerning animal fat in the sacred Tirupati laddus has sparked a political flare. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded an apology from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly misleading the public.

During a press conference, Reddy berated Naidu for spreading misinformation and alleged political misuse of religious sentiments, urging him to apologize to the people and pray for forgiveness. The Supreme Court's findings reveal Naidu's involvement in falsehoods, Reddy claimed.

The apex court's SIT will include personnel from the CBI and Andhra Pradesh Police, along with an FSSAI official, all supervised by the CBI Director. Reddy reiterated that the religious domain should remain free from political influence, citing the court's strong stance against dragging religious figures into politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

