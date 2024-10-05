Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Command in Beirut

Israel has struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut as part of escalating conflict with Iran-backed groups, following Iranian missile attacks. The crisis has exacerbated violence in Lebanon, causing mass displacements and civilian casualties. International leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, weigh diplomatic and military responses.

Overnight, Israel targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, assessing the subsequent damage. The airstrikes follow Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, retaliation for Israel's military actions in Lebanon, amid tensions involving the militant group Hezbollah.

In response, oil prices have surged due to fears of potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities. As the violence continues, Lebanon's government reports over 2,000 casualties, most occurring in recent weeks, amid allegations of targeting civilians.

Iran has vowed not to stand down, with its Supreme Leader advising regional allies to resist. The international community, including U.N. and the U.S., is closely monitoring the situation while assessing diplomatic avenues to de-escalate the crisis.

