Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Command in Beirut

Overnight, Israel targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, assessing the subsequent damage. The airstrikes follow Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, retaliation for Israel's military actions in Lebanon, amid tensions involving the militant group Hezbollah.

In response, oil prices have surged due to fears of potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities. As the violence continues, Lebanon's government reports over 2,000 casualties, most occurring in recent weeks, amid allegations of targeting civilians.

Iran has vowed not to stand down, with its Supreme Leader advising regional allies to resist. The international community, including U.N. and the U.S., is closely monitoring the situation while assessing diplomatic avenues to de-escalate the crisis.

