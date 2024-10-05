CBI Unveils Exam Leak Scandal: Key Arrests and Investigations
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a third charge sheet regarding the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak. Officials have accused 21 individuals, including a former NIT engineer, Pankaj Kumar, of orchestrating the leak with help from members of educational institutions. Arrests and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak by filing a third charge sheet, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.
A special CBI court in Patna received the charge sheet naming 21 accused individuals. The investigation revealed that question papers were delivered and stored at Oasis School in Hazaribagh on May 5. Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam, and civil engineer Pankaj Kumar, allegedly accessed the secure materials, leading to multiple arrests.
The CBI is actively pursuing the arrest of additional suspects and tracing candidates who received the leaked exam papers, with further investigations underway to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIT Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room; Investigation Underway
Injured Woman Found in Secluded Area Sparks Investigation
Central Tibetan Administration Launches Investigation Over Dalai Lama Threat
Disproportionate Assets Case: Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam Under Investigation
Controversy Engulfs Thrissur Pooram Investigation Report