Anatoly Antonov, Russia's hard-line ambassador to Washington, has concluded his tenure, returning to Moscow during a period of heightened tensions between the two countries, as reported by state media on Saturday.

Antonov, 69, expressed unwavering support for President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, previously stating his confidence in Russia's victory. Despite his military-style negotiation tactics, Antonov was noted for his ability to achieve compromises, even amidst challenging diplomatic landscapes.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has only exacerbated the strained relations, with Antonov having played a pivotal role in Moscow's diplomatic missions in Washington since 2017. His legacy includes his involvement in arms control negotiations prior to his ambassadorial role, a testament to his long career within Russia's foreign ministry.

