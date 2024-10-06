Left Menu

Departure of Russia's Hard-Liner Envoy from U.S. Amidst Heightened Tensions

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. since 2017, concludes his tenure amidst escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. Known for his hard-line stance, particularly on the Ukraine conflict, Antonov's departure comes without a successor named, highlighting the steadfast yet contentious diplomatic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 05:40 IST
Departure of Russia's Hard-Liner Envoy from U.S. Amidst Heightened Tensions
Ambassador

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's hard-line ambassador to Washington, has concluded his tenure, returning to Moscow during a period of heightened tensions between the two countries, as reported by state media on Saturday.

Antonov, 69, expressed unwavering support for President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, previously stating his confidence in Russia's victory. Despite his military-style negotiation tactics, Antonov was noted for his ability to achieve compromises, even amidst challenging diplomatic landscapes.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has only exacerbated the strained relations, with Antonov having played a pivotal role in Moscow's diplomatic missions in Washington since 2017. His legacy includes his involvement in arms control negotiations prior to his ambassadorial role, a testament to his long career within Russia's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024