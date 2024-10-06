Thane Court Acquits Trio in 19-Year-Old MCOCA Case

In a significant judgment, a court in Thane district has acquitted three individuals booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) concerning a 19-year-old armed robbery case, due to lack of corroborative evidence.

The judgment, passed by Special MCOCA judge Amit Shete, highlighted the prosecution's failure to substantiate the charges against the accused, thus extending them the benefit of doubt.

Judge Shete pointed out major lapses in the investigation, including insufficient evidence collection and discrepancies in witness testimonies, prompting the court to urge the Thane police commissioner to consider legal action against the involved officers.

