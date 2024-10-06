Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Lebanon's Humanitarian Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss Lebanon's humanitarian needs. Fidan assured Mikati of Turkey's readiness to support Lebanon, highlighting ongoing efforts and the international cooperation required to address the challenges facing Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:10 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Lebanon's Humanitarian Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday. The conversation centered around the unfolding developments and the pressing humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

According to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry, Fidan emphasized Turkey's commitment to supporting Lebanon amidst its ongoing challenges. This assurance underscores Turkey's proactive stance in international humanitarian efforts.

The dialogue between the two leaders highlights the necessity for sustained international cooperation to address Lebanon's needs, with Turkey signaling its readiness to contribute significantly to these humanitarian endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024