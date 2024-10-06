Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Lebanon's Humanitarian Talks

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday. The conversation centered around the unfolding developments and the pressing humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

According to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry, Fidan emphasized Turkey's commitment to supporting Lebanon amidst its ongoing challenges. This assurance underscores Turkey's proactive stance in international humanitarian efforts.

The dialogue between the two leaders highlights the necessity for sustained international cooperation to address Lebanon's needs, with Turkey signaling its readiness to contribute significantly to these humanitarian endeavors.

