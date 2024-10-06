Political Drama in Nagpur: BJP Leader and Sons Face Legal Heat

Nagpur police have filed charges against BJP leader Munna Yadav and his two sons over allegations of threatening behavior towards officers, a police official reported on Sunday.

After a violent altercation between Munna's sons and his brother's faction, both parties sought to lodge complaints at Dantoli police station, where tensions escalated.

Munna, a former leader in the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, allegedly threatened police, exacerbating the already heated situation, resulting in legal repercussions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)