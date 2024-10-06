Political Drama in Nagpur: BJP Leader and Sons Face Legal Heat
A BJP leader in Nagpur, Munna Yadav, along with his two sons, has been booked by police for allegedly threatening officers amid a family dispute. The altercation at Dantoli police station followed a violent clash between Munna's sons and his brother's group. The police have charged Munna and his sons under various offences.
Nagpur police have filed charges against BJP leader Munna Yadav and his two sons over allegations of threatening behavior towards officers, a police official reported on Sunday.
After a violent altercation between Munna's sons and his brother's faction, both parties sought to lodge complaints at Dantoli police station, where tensions escalated.
Munna, a former leader in the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, allegedly threatened police, exacerbating the already heated situation, resulting in legal repercussions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
