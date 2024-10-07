Tragedy Strikes: Young Constable's Untimely Demise
A 26-year-old police constable named Sagar Athnekar allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Sunday in Vasai, with authorities investigating the cause. Athnekar reportedly hanged himself at home, leading to an accidental death registration postmortem examination conducted at a government hospital.
A young police constable in Maharashtra's Palghar district has allegedly taken his own life, police disclosed on Monday. The constable, identified as 26-year-old Sagar Athnekar, was stationed at the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room.
The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday in the Vasai area, prompting an ongoing investigation by authorities to determine what led Athnekar to this extreme action. Initial reports indicate that he hanged himself from his home's ceiling, a police official confirmed.
Following the incident, Athnekar's body was transported to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. As of now, police have registered a case of accidental death, with further inquiries underway to uncover additional details surrounding this unsettling event.
