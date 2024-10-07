Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Constable's Untimely Demise

A 26-year-old police constable named Sagar Athnekar allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Sunday in Vasai, with authorities investigating the cause. Athnekar reportedly hanged himself at home, leading to an accidental death registration postmortem examination conducted at a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Constable's Untimely Demise
constable
  • Country:
  • India

A young police constable in Maharashtra's Palghar district has allegedly taken his own life, police disclosed on Monday. The constable, identified as 26-year-old Sagar Athnekar, was stationed at the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday in the Vasai area, prompting an ongoing investigation by authorities to determine what led Athnekar to this extreme action. Initial reports indicate that he hanged himself from his home's ceiling, a police official confirmed.

Following the incident, Athnekar's body was transported to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. As of now, police have registered a case of accidental death, with further inquiries underway to uncover additional details surrounding this unsettling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024